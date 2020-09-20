1/
Louis Gene O'Nora
Louis Gene O'Nora

Clearwater, Florida

Louis Gene O'Nora, of Clearwater, Fla., died on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Born December 12, 1929, in Kittanning, Pa., he was a son of the late Louis and Ellen (Anderson) O'Nora.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Lytle and a brother, Nathan "Pete" O'Nora.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores (Jones) O'Nora of Clearwater, Fla., and a sister, Carol Olzar of California.

Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa., at a later date.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
