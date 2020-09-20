Louis Gene O'Nora



Clearwater, Florida



Louis Gene O'Nora, of Clearwater, Fla., died on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



Born December 12, 1929, in Kittanning, Pa., he was a son of the late Louis and Ellen (Anderson) O'Nora.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Lytle and a brother, Nathan "Pete" O'Nora.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dolores (Jones) O'Nora of Clearwater, Fla., and a sister, Carol Olzar of California.



Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, Pa., at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store