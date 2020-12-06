Louise Martha McKee
Cranberry Township
Louise Martha McKee, 98, passed away at Sherwood Oaks retirement community in Cranberry Township on December 3, 2020.
She was born in Philipsburg, Pa., on October 7, 1922, to Gustav and Anna Kizina. At a young age, her family relocated to Aliquippa, Pa., where she graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1941. She completed her RN degree at The University of Pittsburgh and Columbia Hospital in 1946. She worked as a Cadet Nurse after World War II, providing care for returning veterans. She met her future husband, Wayne Oliver McKee, MD while they were working together in the emergency room at Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg, Pa. They were married in 1947 and had many happy years together until his death in 1994. They lived in the Churchill area of Pittsburgh for over 20 years while Wayne built his practice in General Surgery.
In 1974, they moved to Somerset County where they had purchased 150 acres and an old farmhouse, which they renovated. They enjoyed being "gentlemen farmers" for over 20 years. In 1994, they retired to Beaver. Wayne passed away soon after the move but Louise loved living in the small town of Beaver and made many friends there. She spent the last 17 years enjoying the senior community of Sherwood Oaks and was blessed by cherished friendships with the residents and staff.
Throughout her life, Louise was always active in church and volunteer activities. She was a faithful member of Beulah Presbyterian Church in Churchill, Saint Paul Presbyterian Church in Somerset, Park Presbyterian Church in Beaver, and Cranberry Community UP Church. Over the years, she also volunteered with the Allegheny County Medical Society Auxiliary, the Heritage Valley Auxiliary, and the Merrick Art Gallery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and her sister, Ann Stein.
She is survived by a son, Wayne O. McKee Jr. (Kathy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and two daughters, Pat Barber (Scott) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Pam Dumpe (Kevin) of Beaver, Pa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sherwood Oaks Skilled Nursing and Bridges Hospice for the loving care that they provided for Louise. Also, special thanks to caregivers Melinda and Heather who always made her feel special.
A private service for the immediate family will take place at NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com
If desired, memorial donations in Louise's name can be given to Cranberry Community UP Church, 2662 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Township, PA 16066 or the Salvation Army.
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." (Psalm 116:15)