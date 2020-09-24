Louise Sarah PisanoBadenLouise Sarah Pisano, 93, of Baden, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.Born May 27,1927, in Clairton, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Francesca Bombiani. She was a member of Grace Bible Church, Harmony, Pa.She will be sorely missed by her family that she was so dearly and unconditionally devoted to. Her family was her life. Her family was her love and through her life and love, the souls of children were molded and shaped, sculpted as it were, to respect their fellow human beings and to honor the inherent dignity that resides in each and every person as a result of being created in the image of the Living God. And it is unto this same God that Louise entrusted the well-being of her soul in life and in death. When the Lord said to her spirit, "Seek ye my Face," her heart said unto Him, "Thy Face, Lord, will I seek." And when she was confronted with the great question of the ages by Jesus Christ, Who said to Martha just prior to raising Lazarus from the dead, "I am the Resurrection and the Life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, yet shall he live. And whosoever lives and believes on Me shall never die. Do you believe this?" To which Louise's reply was, "Yes, Lord, I believe that You are the Christ and the Way, the Truth and the Life. Thus by her Faith, though she be absent from the body, she is present with the Lord. In this her family rejoices! Yet, there is a void in the hearts her loved ones; a rending of the heart torn by her departure that her family must bear for they shall miss tender expressions of her love. Expressions that began in her Womb, and extended to the long nights of care as she stood vigil beside the crib and continued through the years of loving care that she gave from infancy even unto the very time of her death, by which time, her children were parents and grandparents themselves. Her family was indeed her life.One of Louise's great delights was to prepare scrumptious homemade dishes for her family to enjoy. She called them, "care packages." And indeed they were, for they were but simple expressions of her constant, continuing love and care for her dear ones. And if any member of the family became ill, it wouldn't be long before the phone would ring to inform the ailing family member that the chicken soup was ready! "Italian penicillin" she called it. She practically invented "Chicken Soup for the Soul!" Yes, her family will miss these expressions of love and many other ways the she demonstrated her love and affections.Louise was a sterling example of virtue to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the embodiment of generosity, selflessness, kindness and compassion. She was always there for her family, the very finest of us all.Perhaps, the writer of Proverbs best describes her: "Who can find a virtuous woman? Her value is far above rubies. She stretches out her hand to the poor; Yea, she reaches forth her hand to the needy. Strength and honor are her clothing. She looks well to the ways of her household and partakes not of the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her Blessed. Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou (Mom) excellest them all!"Proverbs 31: 10, 20, 25, 27-29Sola Fide! Sola Gratia! Sola Scriptura!In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Pisano; three brothers, Clarence, Sam, and Frank Bombiani; and by two sisters, Alba Gutowski and Laura Kolar.She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph N. and Barbara Pisano, Harmony Twp.; James and Diane Pisano, Wexford; and Nicholas Pisano, Canfield, Ohio; one daughter and son-in-law, Louisa and Mark Drenchko, Baden; one brother, Louis Bombiani, Tucson, Ariz..; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Frances Mazzetti, Georgia, and Esther and Jim Napolitan, Baden; one sister-in-law, Madeline Bombiani, Hopewell Twp. ; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private family service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, with her son and pastor, Joseph N. Pisano, officiating. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.In following with the CDC guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.