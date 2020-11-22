Louise V. Fiorini 'Sizzy'
Formerly of Aliquippa
Louise V. Fiorini, 'Sizzy' age 94, of Delray Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 11, 2020.
Born on July 9, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Louis Morini and Maria Fortuna Morini.
A loving mother, caring wife, proud grandmother and great grandmother, she was President of the Aliquippa Wolves Club Ladies Auxiliary, a member of St. Titus Catholic Church, Treasurer of DiMattia Recreational Center and a pharmaceutical clerk, 25 years for Eckerd (CVS) drugstore. Her love for all children and her God given gifts to sing and dance will truly be missed and we can't forget the card games, casinos, parties and her phenomenal cooking.
Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Angelo Fiorini Sr. in October 2005; her beloved son, Andrew L. Fiorini in May 2017; her brother, Frank (Lou) Morini Sr., four sisters Delina A. Smith, Angela Santia, Ida Veltri and Mary Helsel and in-laws, John (Gloria) Fiorini, Dominic (Minnie) Fiorini, Albert (Margret) Fiorini and Judy Fiorini.
She will be dearly missed by her sons, Dennis and Angelo Jr. (Shelley) Fiorini; her daughters, Mary Louise and Lea; six grandchildren, Angelo III (Shelley) Fiorini, Thomas Fiorini, Timothy Baltes Jr., Angela Baltes, Jonas Vasquez and Angelina Fiorini, and three great-grandchildren, Angelo IV Fiorini, Brianna Fiorini, and Merek Baltes.
Louise was loved by many, especially her extended loving family members including Margie and Nicholas Richards, Chris Price, George Morini, Joey (Marissa) Morini, Frank Morini Jr., Patrick Morini, Danny (Peggy) Santia, Tina McWilliams, Bill (Lisa) Smith, Sam (Brenda) Smith, Kenneth and Lisa Veltri, Louis (Lynn) Helsel, Melanie Helsel, Clem (Sandy) Fiorini, Angela Bubbenmoyer and Don (Debbie) Matz.
She will be buried at the VA National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, Louise always gave hope to
St. Jude Children's
Research Hospital (stjude.org/givehope
