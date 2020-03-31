Home

Anthony Mastrofrancesco Funeral Home Inc
2026 Mcminn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-0496
LT. COL. THOMAS EMORY CALLAGHAN

LT. COL. THOMAS EMORY CALLAGHAN Obituary
Lt. Col. Thomas Emory

Callaghan

Center Township

Lt. Col. Thomas Emory Callaghan, (Retired), 88, of Center Twp. is now at peace. He passed away March 25, 2020.

He was born November 11, 1931, in Monaca, the son of the late Dr. Max and Alice Callaghan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Callaghan, a brother, James and a sister, Ann.

Thomas was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot for 35 years. Upon his retirement he later worked at the 171st Air Refueling Wing of the PA National Guard.

Thomas is survived by his son, Christopher Callaghan and his fiancée, Shanna Cranahan, who was also a devoted caregiver to Thomas.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, a sister, Mary Lou and two brothers, Max and Jerry, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were with the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 31, 2020
