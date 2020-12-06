Lucais Westcott ReillyFormerly of SewickleyLucais Westcott Reilly, 38, left us too soon on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Fraser, Colorado.Luke was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, musician and everyone's favorite person. He was best known for his passion for music, the band Phish, and having a smoke with friends. To say Reilly will be missed is an understatement, and we don't know where to begin and end for readers to know what an amazing, loving individual he was.Predeceased by his father, William W. Reilly.Luke is survived by his mother, Carol McIntyre (Brian); sisters, Robyn Johnson (Shawn) and Sayward Lehman (Kenny); nephews, Conner, Grady and Ian and nieces, Spencer and Lorelei. He is also survived by his uncle, Marty Patterson and aunts, Bebe English (John) and Heather Stanford (Dana) along with many cousins.Luke was born in Sewickley on May 9, 1982. During his grade school years, he was active in the Quaker Valley community through musicals, skiing and snowboarding, singing in his band Sevins Road and taking on the daunting task as prom king. He went on to graduate from Full Sail University and then set out to make his dreams come true. Whether he was on a reality TV show, penning new lyrics for his latest songs, or driving friends across the country, keeping up with Luke's adventures was a job of its own. Finally settling in Fraser, Colorado, Luke had found his niche in real estate, while remaining true to his passion on a daily radio show dedicated to Phish. He was happy.While pursuing his dreams, he also managed to be a loving son, brother and uncle to his family. Visiting often, Luke swept in and out of town putting huge smiles on his nephews' and nieces' faces, and embracing his sisters with the biggest hugs they will ever experience. Whatever passion project was at the top, his mother was sure to share and brag on her talented son. He left us wanting more.Friends and family will be received on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009. A celebration of Luke's life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Northway Beaver, 300 Brighton Avenue #101, Rochester, PA 15074, at 2 p.m. A private burial will be held separately in the Sewickley Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please considering giving to the Pittsburgh Kids Foundation, 116 Federal Street, Pittsburgh PA 15212 or The Mac Miller Fund, The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Pl, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.