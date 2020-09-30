Lucille Alexander

LucilleAlexanderBeaver FallsLucille Alexander, 93 of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020.Lucille was raised by her parents, Shonie Bell and father Nehemiah Beauford, in Elba, Alabama. Lucille worked for many years in the Beaver Valley Day Care Center and in the Beaver Falls School District. She also worked as a nurse's aid, as well as supported the care of extended family members.Beloved by many, and faithful steward of Christ Temple Church of God in Christ, Lucille was a dedicated member for most of her life. Lucille would often say that she was "a self-proclaimed evangelist for the Lord."Lucille is survived by two siblings her sister, Dorothy Cameron and brother, Clinton Beauford.Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Alexander, as well as the Beauford siblings, Johnny, Irone, Harvey, James, Frederick, George, Joemarion, Robert, and son, James Jennings.Lucille is also survived by sons, Chris and his spouse, Marguerite Wilson, William Jennings, and Richard Jennings and his spouse Cynthia Jennings, along with brothers, Jon and Douglas Jennings, plus a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, view from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a Homegoing Service at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME &CREMATIONS, 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, Regina Washington, Supervisor.