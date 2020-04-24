Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Biega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy (Montini) Biega


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy (Montini) Biega Obituary
Lucy (Montini) Biega

Aliquippa

Lucy (Montini) Biega, 95, of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Born September 20, 1924, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Guiseppe and Rosaria Montini. Lucy was a member of St. Titus Church in Aliquippa, and was a longtime volunteer at Aliquippa Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Biega in 1984; a son, Kenneth in 1962; a sister, Violet Iacobucci; and four brothers, Sam, Ormond, Mitter, and Vio Montini

Surviving are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Louis and Anna Marie Biega, and Mark and Diane Biega; her grandchildren, Doug and Cary Biega, Jennifer and Matt Custer, and Kristian Biega; a great-grandson, Jack Biega; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID19, a private family gathering will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -