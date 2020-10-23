Lurla Jane
(Barley) Howard
Formerly of Aliquippa
Lurla Jane (Barley)
Howard, 95, formerly of Aliquippa, left this earthly life to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020, at the Greensburg Care Center in Greensburg, Pa.
A child of the late Paul F. Barley and Blanche (Albright) Morton, and raised first by her grandmother, Maria (Horner) Barley and then her aunt, Marian (Barley) Burkett, Lurla was born on December 3, 1924, in Roaring Spring, Blair County, Pa.
Lurla graduated from Roaring Spring High School and was proud to be a member of the first band to be created in the school district. She began in the band as a flutist and then was asked to take on the snare drum for the marching band. In 1941, her sophomore year, the band won first place at the annual National School Boy Patrol Parade held in Washington, D.C. A title every band member was overjoyed to bring back to their small town.
After working at several different occupations, Lurla decided to fulfill her lifelong dream to become a nurse. She attended the Community College of Beaver County and graduated in 1968 as a Licensed Practical Nurse, a profession she enjoyed over the next 20 years in the Emergency Departments of Aliquippa Memorial Hospital and Sewickley Valley Hospital respectively. She then spent the next 10 years working as a part-time night nurse at Cutler-Hammer in Beaver, Pa. until her retirement in 1998.
Lurla was a member of House of Prayer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, PA where she had served as a member of the choir, blood pressure committee, librarian and funeral luncheon committee. An avid reader, Lurla also enjoyed crocheting, ceramic painting, making beaded Christmas ornaments and loving her beloved fur babies Bootsie and Abby.
In August 2000, Lurla was reunited with her daughter, Judy (Jones) Mills whom was given up for adoption as a toddler. The reunion was grand and Lurla and Judy shared a meaningful relationship with one another.
In addition to Judy, Lurla leaves two children, Robert Howard and wife, Jerrie (Martin) of Cadiz, Kentucky and Rebecca (Howard) Brunetta and husband, Denis of Greensburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Brett Howard and wife, Jennifer of Charles City, Iowa, Ryan (Dwyer) Smith and husband, Timothy of Strongsville, Ohio, Ashley Dwyer and fiancé, Dane D'Jovin of Aliquippa, Michael Brunetta of Greensburg, Pa. and Jason Brunetta of Irwin, Pa. and four great-grandchildren, Mia, Dylan and Samantha Smith of Strongsville, Ohio and Kinsey Howard of Charles City, Iowa. There are also many cousins in Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Texas, Arizona and Utah.
In addition to her parents and grandmother, Lurla was preceded in death by her daughter, Roberta (Howard) Dwyer in 2017; aunts and uncles with whom she was raised, George Barley in 1972, Ralph Barley in 1985, J. Russell Barley in 1973, Julius (Dude) Barley in 1996, Marian (Barley) Burkett in 2011, and Carl Barley in 2003, and a special cousin whom she called brother, Kenneth Burkett in 2013.
Family and friends will be received Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. at the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com
.
Family and friends will meet Monday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Service of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 2100 Irwin St., Aliquippa, Pa.,15001, with her pastor, Rev. Mike Sourwine, officiating.
A private interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 2100 Irwin Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001 or the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Center Township, PA 15001.