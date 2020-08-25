1/1
LUTHER "DALE" WISE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUTHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luther 'Dale' Wise

Midland

Luther 'Dale' Wise, 57, of Midland, passed away expectantly on August 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver Pa.

Born December 25, 1963, he was the son of the late Luther and Patricia Wise.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his fiancée, Crystal Sosack; his children, Michael (Crystal) Wise, Stephen Wise, Ashley Holiday and Dalevon Davidson; his stepchildren, Austin Jones and Resse Jones; his brothers, Edward Cornell Barnett and Mitchell Wise; his sisters, Coretta Wise, Lisa Wise Gibbs, and Aundrea Wise; his nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his son, Patrick Wise and his sister, Katrina Barnett Jackson.

Our hearts are saddened by the loss of this wonderful man. Dale was loved by so many people and was known for his funny jokes and kind heart. He will be missed by the whole town of Midland, where he worked and helped many people throughout his life.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, located at 848 Midland Ave, Midland PA 15059.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.L. Williams Funeral Home
848 Midland Ave
Midland, PA 15059
724-643-1300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D.L. Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved