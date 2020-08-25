Luther 'Dale' WiseMidlandLuther 'Dale' Wise, 57, of Midland, passed away expectantly on August 20, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver Pa.Born December 25, 1963, he was the son of the late Luther and Patricia Wise.He leaves to mourn his passing, his fiancée, Crystal Sosack; his children, Michael (Crystal) Wise, Stephen Wise, Ashley Holiday and Dalevon Davidson; his stepchildren, Austin Jones and Resse Jones; his brothers, Edward Cornell Barnett and Mitchell Wise; his sisters, Coretta Wise, Lisa Wise Gibbs, and Aundrea Wise; his nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his son, Patrick Wise and his sister, Katrina Barnett Jackson.Our hearts are saddened by the loss of this wonderful man. Dale was loved by so many people and was known for his funny jokes and kind heart. He will be missed by the whole town of Midland, where he worked and helped many people throughout his life.Friends and family will be received on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, located at 848 Midland Ave, Midland PA 15059.