Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
819 Washington Avenue
Monaca, PA
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
819 Washington Avenue
Monaca, PA
Lydia A. Kruppa, 94, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Lakeview Personal Care Home.

Born May 18, 1925, in Monaca to the late Michael and Mary (Jurksco) Sintay. She was the wife of the late Emil F. Kruppa, who passed in 1990. She was a devout Christian and a wonderful homemaker, who always thought of others before herself. Her passions were admiring God's beautiful gardens and landscapes and spending time with her three grandchildren.

She was the loving mother of Michael (Mary) Kruppa, Industry, and Christine (Tom) Schettino, Beaver Falls. She will be greatly missed by her three loving grandchildren, Alyssa, Steven and Tom Schettino, Beaver Falls. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Gene Krupa, Beaver Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Mildred Burford, Martha Stolowski, William Sintay and George Sintay.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Avenue, Monaca, Pa., from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Angela Smith.

Procession to St. Mary's Cemetery to follow.

Donations may be made in memory of Lydia to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 12, 2020
