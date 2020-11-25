1/1
LYNN ANN MCCOMAS
1960 - 2020
Lynn Ann McComas, 60, of Industry, passed away on November 23, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center after her nine-year battle with breast cancer.

She was born on February 15, 1960, in Rochester, Pa. Lynn was the daughter of the late Frank Gerald Davis and the late Carol Lynn Dickerson. Lynn graduated from Blackhawk High School in 1978. She was a competitive twirler, going on to run her own studio. She worked for Mason Chiropractic, in New Brighton, Pa., as the office manager for over 30 years. Lynn was a long-time member of Fairview Reformed PCA Church in Industry, Pa. She also enjoyed spending time camping and traveling with her family.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rick McComas; her four sons, Dustin (Becky) McComas, Michael (Emily) McComas, Zachary (Emily) McComas, and Nicholas McComas; one brother, Scott (Michelle) Davis; one sister, Robin Davis and two granddaughters: Elizabeth and Violet McComas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clay Davis; her stepfather, Jay Dickerson; her stepmother, Bonnie Davis and her uncle, Gerald Barnhart.

A public visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fairview Reformed PCA, 6366 Tuscarawas Road, Industry, PA with a private funeral service to be held for family at a later time. The Reverend Jeff Zehnder will officiate.

Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery on Engle Road.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver

Noll Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Lynn's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Fairview Reformed PCA,
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
