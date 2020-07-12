Lynn Lorraine Thompson
Formerly of New Brighton
Lynn Lorraine Thompson, age 66, of Moorefield, W.Va., passed peacefully into the presence of God on July 6, 2020, at MedStar Georgetown Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Born on September 22, 1953, in Elwood City, Pa., she was a daughter of Dorothy Mae (Reithmiller) Patterson of North Lima, Ohio, and the late Robert Roy Patterson.
Lynn was a 1971 graduate of New Brighton High School and a 1975 graduate of Pennsylvania State University receiving a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She moved to West Virginia after graduation and married Riley Warren Thompson in 1977. She was an elementary school teacher in the Pendleton County school systems, an in home teacher with WV Birth to Three for 20+ years and a social worker for 10 years at the Potomac Center, providing services to underprivileged families and their children in Eastern W.Va. She devoted her life to educating others.
Lynn was the loving mother of two sons, Ryan (Nicki) Thompson and grandchildren, Annah and Noah of Petersburg, W.Va., and Shon (Jess) Thompson and grandson, Parker of Roanoke, Va.; also, a son/friend D.A. Arbaugh and children of Moorefield, W.Va. Also surviving are her brothers, Kerry (Debra) Patterson, New Brighton, Pa.; Tim Patterson (Stephanie Reiner), Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Mark (Christine) Patterson, North Lima, Ohio; a sister, Kim Hess, Pittsburgh, Pa.; one nephew; and three nieces. Among others, there are several "special grandchildren" who affectionately called her "Granny" that she loved as her very own.
Lynn loved life and her family, especially her boys, Ryan and Shon and her grandchildren, Parker, Annah, and Noah. She was loved by everyone in her family more than words can ever express. From as far back as anyone can remember, she had an exceptional love of children and the passion to help provide them with all the love and protection all children deserve. Lynn loved to cook for her family and friends, grow and can her own vegetables, visit the beach as often as she could. She spent time with her family doing the simplest things we often take for granted but, she always knew they were the most important things in life. She was always willing to help others, especially those children she cared for as a teacher and a social worker. She always put others before herself. She was a woman of strong faith and knew she would be welcomed into heaven by the loving arms of all her loved ones who have passed before her, especially her father who she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date as the family determines when it is safe to have such a large gathering.
Memorials may be directed to the Potomac Center, Foster Care Christmas Fund, 5636 US HWY 220 S, Moorefield, WV 26836. Condolences, shared memories and photos may be left on Lynn's Tribute Wall at www.fraleyfuneralhome.com
.