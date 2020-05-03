Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
More Obituaries for Mabel Sprouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel R. Sprouse

Mabel R. Sprouse Obituary
Mabel R. Sprouse

Beaver Falls

Mabel R. Sprouse, 96, of Beaver Falls, died Friday, May 1, 2020, in her residence.

Born January 9, 1924, in Waynesburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Morris) Tedrow. Mabel loved animals. She was a very kind-hearted person who was always doing for others. She had many friends at the Beaver Falls Plaza as well as the Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe, where she would have her morning cup of coffee. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas D. Sprouse; a son-in-law, Robert Parks; five brothers, George, Fred, John, Ralph and Edward Tedrow; and four sisters, Mary Wade, Mildred Baysinger, Marjorie Wade and Pauline Dillie.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Parks of Beaver Falls, Roger L. (Elaine) Dillie of Streetsboro, Ohio, and Duane B. (Julie Bogdan) Dillie of Beaver Falls; four grandchildren, Michael Rizno, Lisa Rizno, Michele (Mitch) Gillispie and Roger T. (Laura) Dillie; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with another one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no public visitation. A memorial visitation will be held at a later date.

Entombment will take place in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.

The family would like to give special thanks to Angie, Lynn, and T from Good Samaritan Home Hospice for all of their loving care of Mabel.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
