Madeline (Cordes) Schaff
Madeline (Cordes) Schaff

Formerly of Beaver

Madeline (Cordes) Schaff, 88, formerly of Beaver, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Franciscan Manor in Patterson Township.

"Matt" was born on July 17, 1932, in New Sewickley Township, the daughter of the late Henry and Violet (Bradshaw) Cordes. She was married for more than 50 years to Paul "Gus" Schaff, who died in 2009.

Before becoming a fulltime homemaker, she worked at the Pentagon. She was a very active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and volunteered with veterans' charities. Until her decline, she bowled weekly at the White Township Bowling Center, and swam twice a week at the YMCA.

Matt is survived by three daughters, Beth (George) Collins, San Diego, Calif.; Susan (Brian) Notman, Beaver; and Amy Irons and partner David Spokane, Brighton Township; five granddaughters, Melissa Collins, Stephanie Ayers, Brittany Notman, Megan Dillard, and Taylor Irons; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew Notman, Audrina Notman, Damian Ayers, and Violet Madeline Dillard.

She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Ralph, Carl, Henry, Robert, Wayne, Harvey and Raymond Cordes, and five sisters, Jenny, Helen, and Frances Cordes, Violet Hahn and Emma Mengel.

There was a private viewing and Mass at SS Peter and Paul on Saturday, November 28, as per the family's wishes due to Covid concerns.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial donations in Matt's name may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Attn: Leslie Dunn, MPH, ADRC Administrator, University of Pittsburgh, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213-2582.

Matt was a no-nonsense, sharp-witted woman who didn't want a fuss. She said she wanted only to say, "I lived. I died. Goodbye." And then she had a good laugh. Goodbye, Matt, we'll miss you.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
