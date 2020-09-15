Madelyn K. Keelon
Crescent
Madelyn K. Keelon, 82, of Crescent, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
She was born on January 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Woodrow "Pete" and Carol Kennedy. Madelyn was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with friends at Clearview Pool and in her younger years, she was very active in local politics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Keelon, Jr.; and a son, Todd Keelon.
Madelyn is survived by two sons, Michael Keelon and his wife Cindy, and Randy Keelon and his wife Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Kim Keelon; and five grandchildren, Heather (Austin) Lutz, Bryan (Courtney) Keelon, Brittany (T.J.) Bloodworth, Steven Keelon, and Stephanie Keelon. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of departing prayers at 12:30 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.
Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.