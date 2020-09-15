1/1
Madelyn K. Keelon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madelyn K. Keelon

Crescent

Madelyn K. Keelon, 82, of Crescent, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

She was born on January 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Woodrow "Pete" and Carol Kennedy. Madelyn was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with friends at Clearview Pool and in her younger years, she was very active in local politics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Keelon, Jr.; and a son, Todd Keelon.

Madelyn is survived by two sons, Michael Keelon and his wife Cindy, and Randy Keelon and his wife Victoria; a daughter-in-law, Kim Keelon; and five grandchildren, Heather (Austin) Lutz, Bryan (Courtney) Keelon, Brittany (T.J.) Bloodworth, Steven Keelon, and Stephanie Keelon. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of departing prayers at 12:30 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.

Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darroch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved