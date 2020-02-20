Home

Pitts Funeral Home - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church In the Round
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Church In the Round
Magdalene (Redd) Beauford


1938 - 2020
Magdalene (Redd) Beauford Obituary
Magdalene (Redd) Beauford

Aliquippa

Magdalene (Redd) Beauford, 81, of Aliquippa, transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 11, 2020, at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.

Born May 3, 1938, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Redd) Yank. Magdalene was a graduate of Aliquippa High School and a member of the Church In The Round since 1961, where she served in the choir and Progressive Club, plus Mother Board. She later became a teacher's aide in the Aliquippa School District.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Beauford; a sister, Mary Elizabeth (Redd) Hill; three brothers, Richard Hall, Willie F and Robert L. Redd; a son, Melvin Redd and a grandson, Michael Redd.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Derek Redd, Stephanie Beauford, Robert Beauford and Stephen Beauford of Aliquippa; sister, Sharlene Carter; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

There will be viewing on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Church In the Round from 5 to 8 p.m. and a Homegoing Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. Service will be held under the leadership of Bishop Melvin E. Clark Sr.

Services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
