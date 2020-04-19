|
|
Major Milton McWilliams
Formerly of Aliquippa
Major Milton McWilliams, 87, of Grace Park in Stroudsburg passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono. He was the loving husband of Lorraine Flanagan McWilliams for 31 years.
Born in Aliquippa, on July 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Milton J. Sr. and Mary (Gray) McWilliams from England. Major McWilliams served in the United States Air Force for 22 years before retiring.
He lived his life to the fullest and often said, "I did everything I wanted to do in my life."
Surviving are his children, Patrick McWilliams and wife, Pamela of Sand Spring, Okla.; Mary Teresa Rowell of Marshville, N.C. and Dr. Sean McWilliams of Roswell, Ga. and his stepchildren, Stephen Flanagan and wife, Lisa of Cresco, Pa. and Kelly Giannetto and husband, Steve from Effort, Pa. Milton will also be dearly missed by several grandchildren, Angela Fox, Craig Flanagan, Kandis Powers, Michael Giannetto, Andrew Calabria, Alexandra Talay and Dylan and Jake McWilliams and several great-grandchildren. Milton's love and sense of humor will be missed by his brother, George McWilliams and wife, Christina from Aliquippa, Pa. and his sister, Sally Hample and husband, George from Clinton, Pa. as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was a brother, Frank.
A full Military Service will be held at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital 501 St Judes Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020