Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Malcolm D. Walker Sr.

Malcolm D. Walker Sr. Obituary
Malcolm D. Walker Sr.

Brighton Township

Malcolm D. Walker, Sr., 87, of Brighton Township, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 6, 1932, in Knoxville, Tenn., to the late Carl and Margaret Walker, Malcolm was a faithful and active member of Beaver Alliance Church, where he was the treasurer, played the organ, did maintenance and enjoyed changing the sign every 2 weeks. He was a resident of Brighton Township for 57 years and retired in 1984 after 34 years of working as an accountant for LTV Steel, Pittsburgh. Malcolm also was a member of St. James Lodge #457 Free and Accepted Masons, Beaver, and a member of the Scottish Rite, New Castle Consistory.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Kenneth, Bobby, and John Walker, and an infant sister, Imogene.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 68 years, Joyce Walker; his children, Sherre (Edward) Stout of Brighton Township, Keith (Mary) Walker of Economy, Kimberly (Randy) Masewicz of Moon Township, and Malcolm D. "Dave" (Suzanne) Walker Jr. of Kenneth City, Florida; one brother, Joel "Tim" (Cheryl) Walker of Vanport; a sister, Sarah (Joe) Ramsey of Vanport; ten grandchildren, Michael (Katharine) Stout, Jennifer (Derek) Storolis, Jill (Paul) Baldocchi, Jeff (Michelle) Walker, Stacey (Doug) Brutout, Grant Walker, Rachel Skirchak, Sammy (Jess) Skirchak, Malcolm D. Walker III, and Ryan Walker; twelve great-grandchildren; and he was anxiously awaiting the birth of his thirteenth in March.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beaver Alliance Church, 490 College Avenue, Beaver, Pennsylvania 15009, where Full Military Honors will be conducted.

Private entombment to follow in Beaver Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaver Alliance Church.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020
