Marc A. Gratteri

Chippewa Township

Marc A. Gratteri, 48, of Chippewa Twp., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, in his home with his most treasured and beloved family by his side. Marc fought a courageous 5-year battle with cancer and now has gone home to be with the Lord.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where prayers will be held on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, Chippewa. Fr. Kim Schreck will officiate.

Private interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
