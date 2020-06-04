Marcella P. Rager
Marcella P. Rager

Beaver

Marcella P. Rager, 91, of Beaver, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver.

Born January 11, 1929, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Thomas and Mary V. Dooley Darroch. She worked at J&L Steel and was a crossing guard at Hopewell School District. She was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church and Hopewell VFW Ladies Auxiliary. The complete record of her accomplishments in politics, leadership, and charity over the last 9 decades is too extensive to list. Despite the tremendous losses she endured throughout her life, Marcella never wasted time feeling sorry for herself and was grateful for every day on this earth. Her wisdom and cleverness will be cherished by all who knew her.

Her family would like to thank Darlene and the tenants of Beaver Village for their friendships and help over the years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Rager Sr.; one son, Robert E. Rager Jr.; one daughter, Mary Ellen Franklin; two brothers, Hugh Thomas Jr. and Patrick Darroch; and two sisters, Mary Lou Hurley and Mona Simmons.

Surviving are her sister, Gloria McConnell, Beaver; daughter-in-law, Sue Rager, Aliquippa; four grandchildren, Hugh R. Franklin, Jennifer A. Franklin and her fiancé Todd Yester, Mandy M. (Geoff) Crawford and Ashley Rager (Michael) Trautman; eleven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Reed, Kiara, Rager, Cailin, Karrington, Cora, Cayleigh, Celia, Chloe and Oren and many nieces and nephews. We are comforted in knowing she is finally at peace.

Following the CDC Guidelines, 25 visitors at a time may pay their respects at the viewing and please wear a mask.

Friends will be received Thursday, June 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of Blessing service at 1 p.m. at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. Private interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
