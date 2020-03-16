|
|
Marcia
(Lambert) Campbell
Chippewa Township
Marcia (Lambert) Campbell, 96, of Chippewa Twp., passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a short illness.
Marcia will lie in state on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. in the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church- 530 Blackhawk Rd. Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 16, 2020