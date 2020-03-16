Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church
530 Blackhawk Rd.
Beaver Falls, PA
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church
530 Blackhawk Rd.
Beaver Falls, PA
MARCIA (LAMBERT) CAMPBELL

MARCIA (LAMBERT) CAMPBELL Obituary
Marcia

(Lambert) Campbell

Chippewa Township

Marcia (Lambert) Campbell, 96, of Chippewa Twp., passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a short illness.

Marcia will lie in state on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. in the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church- 530 Blackhawk Rd. Beaver Falls, PA 15010. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.

funeralhomes.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 16, 2020
