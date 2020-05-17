|
|
Marcia Elaine Bebout Landry
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Marcia Elaine Bebout Landry, 61, of Vernon Ala., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Born on January 21, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Mary Bebout. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who devoted all of her time to her family.
Marcia was the wife of Dale Landry for 40 plus wonderful years. Together they shared two beautiful children, Mary (Jeremiah) and Harvey (Kimberly) and five beautiful granddaughters, Angelina, Alyssa, Sariah, McKelee and Allicyn, all of Alabama. In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, she is also survived by her sisters, Nancy (Jerry) and Vickie (Mike) and best friends, Tyrone, Dee Dee, Ann and Krista.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and two nieces, Seliena Bebout and Tyna Becze.
Marcia loved spending time with her loved ones and will be missed by all who knew her.
Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 1394, Vernon, AL 35592.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020