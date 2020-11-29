1/1
Marco Crisci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marco Crisci

McKees Rocks

Marco Crisci, 65, of McKees Rocks, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2020.

Born September 17, 1955, in Santa Maria Vico, Italy, he was a beloved son of Antoinetta Carfora Crisci and the late Michele Crisci.

Preceding him in death, besides his father, was a sister, Maria Antoinetta Guido.

Surviving, besides his mother, Antoinetta, are his brother, Carlo (Tracie) Crisci, and sister, Giovanna (Ferdinando) Gigliotti. He was a beloved uncle to Sandra, Antonella, Tino, Maria, Antonella, Emily, Anna Marie and numerous great-nephews and nieces.

Visitation, a Blessing Service and entombment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp., were private, as per Marco's wishes.

Arrangements were conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, in Marco's name to SARDAA, Schizophrenia & Related Disorders of America.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved