Marco Crisci
McKees Rocks
Marco Crisci, 65, of McKees Rocks, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on November 24, 2020.
Born September 17, 1955, in Santa Maria Vico, Italy, he was a beloved son of Antoinetta Carfora Crisci and the late Michele Crisci.
Preceding him in death, besides his father, was a sister, Maria Antoinetta Guido.
Surviving, besides his mother, Antoinetta, are his brother, Carlo (Tracie) Crisci, and sister, Giovanna (Ferdinando) Gigliotti. He was a beloved uncle to Sandra, Antonella, Tino, Maria, Antonella, Emily, Anna Marie and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Visitation, a Blessing Service and entombment at the Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp., were private, as per Marco's wishes.
Arrangements were conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, in Marco's name to SARDAA, Schizophrenia & Related Disorders of America.