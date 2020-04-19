|
Margaret A. (Seman) McCann
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Margaret A. (Seman) McCann, 63, formerly of Beaver Falls, died at home on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida.
Born June 13, 1956, Margie was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Jennie A. Seman. With her parents and five siblings, she grew up in the Pleasant-view area of Beaver Falls.
A 1975 graduate of Beaver Falls Senior High School, Margie was a math whiz, who later completed some courses in Accounting at the Community College of Beaver County. In high school, she was a proud member of the Tiger Marching Band as a clarinet player. Margie excelled in Home Economics, as she later crafted her own prom dress, and helped her mother cook, after her father passed away when she was 16 years old. She married her high school sweetheart, Chuck. Together for 46 years, they raised their two sons in Beaver Falls and moved to Florida to retire later.
Margie worked in the healthcare industry for years. She worked at the former Elmcrest Nursing Home and at the Providence Healthcare Center in Beaver Falls. Before she retired, Margie worked for Walmart in Monaca, Pa., and in Lakeland, Florida.
She embraced family traditions. Her paternal grandfather was a founding trustee for a Hungarian Catholic Church in Beaver Falls, St. Ladislaus Catholic Church. Margie remained Catholic her whole life, and she often supported the church Angel Fund. She honored the Polish tradition rendered through her mother too, as she often prepared delicious Polish fare for the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest brother, Frank W. Seman, Jr.
Margie is survived by her husband, Charles, Sr. and her sons, Charles L. McCann, Jr., Lakeland, Florida, and Joseph F. McCann, Beaver Falls. She is also survived by four siblings, William J. Seman, Front Royal, Va., Michael (Cathy) Seman, Rochester, Pa., Marilyn Seman, Beaver Falls and Julia (Eugene) McCann, Beaver Falls; many nieces and nephews, and by her beloved mother-in-law, Lois McCann.
Margie wished her arrangements be kept private and there will be no visitation or service planned.
"Acts 17:26 (NAS) and He made from one man every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined their appointed times and the boundaries of their habitation."
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020