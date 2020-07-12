Margaret A. (Gregory) Pajak
Formerly of Aliquippa
On July 7, 2020, Margaret A. (Gregory) Pajak, 85, peacefully went home to the Lord, surrounded by her grandchildren.
She was born on September 21, 1934, in Mars, Pa., to the late John F. and
Jessie Gregory. After graduating from Mars High School in 1952 and Grove City College in 1956, she went on to teach at Hopewell High School and in Harmony Township before retiring to raise her daughter, JoEllen Pajak Kimmey. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star and New Bethlehem United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed collecting nick-knacks, birds, flowers, playing the piano, chocolate, and most of all spending time with her grandkids. She will be missed.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Jessie G. Donnan of Aiken, S.C.; and her daughter, JoEllen; son-in-law, Ted Kimmey; grandson, Jacob and granddaughters, Kendra and Eliza, all of Milford, Delaware; many nephews; nieces and great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joe Pajak in April of this year and never recovered from the loss. She was living with her daughter and grandkids in Milford, Delaware at the time of her passing.
A memorial service for both Peggy and Joe Pajak will be held in the future in Aliquippa, Pa.
.