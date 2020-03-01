Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Laich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Ann (Simon) Laich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Ann (Simon) Laich Obituary
Margaret Ann (Simon) Laich

New Brighton

Margaret Ann (Simon) Laich, 84, of New Brighton, formerly of Monaca, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice.

Born March 21, 1935, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Sydlik) Simon. Margaret was a member of a bowling and card playing league, as those were two things she loved to do. A Catholic by faith, she enjoyed taking care of her kids and was a very generous and kind person.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Laich and a daughter, Kimberly Laich.

She is survived by her son, Gary Laich; two grandchildren, Travis and Corry Laich; a brother, Louis (Sandra) Simon; a sister, Patty Oswald; a sister-in-law, Anna McKeel and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com, where a Blessing service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Fr. Bob Miller will officiate.

Private interment will take place in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Monaca.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -