Margaret E.



Halstead



Chester



Margaret E. Halstead, 90, of Chester, passed, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.



Born, October 15, 1930, at her home in Newell, she was daughter of the late Harvey and Ruth Salser Gamble.



She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Buck" Halstead; sister, Velma Price and brothers, Russell, Robert and James Gamble.



Margaret was a graduate of Wells High School Class of 1948. She furthered her education at East Liverpool City Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her degree in 1951.



She worked for many years serving her community as a Registered Nurse. Margaret was formerly employed at Cleveland City Hospital, Harker Pottery, Homer Laughlin China Company, and Fox's Nursing Home.



She was an active member at the Glendale Church of the Nazarene.



Margaret will be deeply missed by her sons, Michael Halstead of Ellsworth, Ohio and Patrick Halstead and his wife, Lisa of Clinton, Pa. and grandchildren, Melissa, and Reagan Halstead.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Glendale Church of the Nazarene, 133 Glendale Rd, Newell, WV 26050.



Private services will be held for her family. She will be laid to rest by her husband, Buck at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery in Hookstown.



A memorial service will be set for a later date.



Margaret's is in the care of the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL.



