1/1
MARGARET E. HALSTEAD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E.

Halstead

Chester

Margaret E. Halstead, 90, of Chester, passed, Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born, October 15, 1930, at her home in Newell, she was daughter of the late Harvey and Ruth Salser Gamble.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Buck" Halstead; sister, Velma Price and brothers, Russell, Robert and James Gamble.

Margaret was a graduate of Wells High School Class of 1948. She furthered her education at East Liverpool City Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her degree in 1951.

She worked for many years serving her community as a Registered Nurse. Margaret was formerly employed at Cleveland City Hospital, Harker Pottery, Homer Laughlin China Company, and Fox's Nursing Home.

She was an active member at the Glendale Church of the Nazarene.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her sons, Michael Halstead of Ellsworth, Ohio and Patrick Halstead and his wife, Lisa of Clinton, Pa. and grandchildren, Melissa, and Reagan Halstead.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Glendale Church of the Nazarene, 133 Glendale Rd, Newell, WV 26050.

Private services will be held for her family. She will be laid to rest by her husband, Buck at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery in Hookstown.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Margaret's is in the care of the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arner Funeral Chapel Inc
607 Carolina Ave
Chester, WV 26034
(304) 387-1288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arner Funeral Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved