Margaret E. Kirchner
Formerly of
Gulbransen Heights
Margaret E. Kirchner, 91, formerly of Gulbransen Heights, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys, Pa.
Born August 3, 1929, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Margaret Ginther Vogler. She was a retired bookkeeper for Strayer Coin Bag Co., New Brighton and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, New Brighton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Kirchner Jr.; a brother, James Vogler; two sisters-in-law, Irene Kirchner and Mitzi Vogler; two brothers-in-law, Sam Mason and Adolph Zirot; and a niece, Jeanne Erkenbrecher.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kathleen Kirchner, St. Marys, Pa.; a daughter, Susan Kirchner, Indiana, Pa.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Hall and her husband, John, Shamokin Dam, Pa., and Jill Piccolo and her husband, Alex, Greensburg, Pa.; six great-grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Claire, and Will Hall and Mia and Luca Piccolo; two sisters, Virginia Mason and Jean Zirot, New Brighton; and several nieces and nephews and their families.
There will be a private family service followed by a private interment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
