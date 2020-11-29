1/
Margaret E. Kirchner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Kirchner

Formerly of

Gulbransen Heights

Margaret E. Kirchner, 91, formerly of Gulbransen Heights, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home, St. Marys, Pa.

Born August 3, 1929, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Margaret Ginther Vogler. She was a retired bookkeeper for Strayer Coin Bag Co., New Brighton and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, New Brighton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Kirchner Jr.; a brother, James Vogler; two sisters-in-law, Irene Kirchner and Mitzi Vogler; two brothers-in-law, Sam Mason and Adolph Zirot; and a niece, Jeanne Erkenbrecher.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Kathleen Kirchner, St. Marys, Pa.; a daughter, Susan Kirchner, Indiana, Pa.; two granddaughters, Kimberly Hall and her husband, John, Shamokin Dam, Pa., and Jill Piccolo and her husband, Alex, Greensburg, Pa.; six great-grandchildren, Kate, Jack, Claire, and Will Hall and Mia and Luca Piccolo; two sisters, Virginia Mason and Jean Zirot, New Brighton; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

There will be a private family service followed by a private interment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1133 Penn Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
(724) 843-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved