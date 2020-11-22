Margaret E. YoungChippewaMargaret E. Young, 77, of Chippewa, formerly of South Beaver Twp., passed away unexpectedly, November 19, 2020, at her home.Born October 7, 1943, in Meadville, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. Fucci and the late Margaret Shaw Fucci Warren and was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Archie L. Warren.She was a retired Clinical Technician of Heritage Valley, Beaver.She is survived by one son, Michael A. Young, Oakdale, Pa.; a daughter and son-in-law, Terilynn Basinger and her husband, Kenneth, McDonough, Ga.; five grandchildren, Michael Young and his wife, Alana, David Young and his wife, Kayla, Kenneth Basinger Jr., and his wife, Becky, Dustin Basinger and his wife, Brittany, and Melissa Maloch and her husband, Robert.; three sisters-in-law, Betty Fucci, Warren, Ohio; Violet Ruff, New Brighton; and Arlene Equels, Brighton Twp.; and twelve great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Young, and two brothers, William M. and Frank M. Jr. Fucci.Her wishes were to be cremated with no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.Family wishes contributions be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15010.