Margaret G. Friedrich
White Township
Margaret G. Friedrich, 88, of White Township, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, with her husband by her side.
Margaret was born on February 25, 1932, in New Brighton to the late Charles Edward and Della (Burton) Gittins. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School with the Class of 1952. Margaret was a devoted member, Deacon and Trustee of the former College Hill Presbyterian Church. She is a current member of Steffin Hill United Presbyterian Church. She had worked for the former Valley Wholesale Grocery, where she handled their accounts receivables and bookkeeping.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Herman J. Friedrich, Jr. whom she married on May 17, 1958, they spent the last 62 years together. Also surviving are several cousins and friends.
Private services were held for family and a few close friends.
Interment will be in the Beaver Falls Cemetery.
Margaret's request was that memorial contributions, be made in her name, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001
HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.