MARGARET G. FRIEDRICH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret G. Friedrich

White Township

Margaret G. Friedrich, 88, of White Township, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, with her husband by her side.

Margaret was born on February 25, 1932, in New Brighton to the late Charles Edward and Della (Burton) Gittins. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School with the Class of 1952. Margaret was a devoted member, Deacon and Trustee of the former College Hill Presbyterian Church. She is a current member of Steffin Hill United Presbyterian Church. She had worked for the former Valley Wholesale Grocery, where she handled their accounts receivables and bookkeeping.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Herman J. Friedrich, Jr. whom she married on May 17, 1958, they spent the last 62 years together. Also surviving are several cousins and friends.

Private services were held for family and a few close friends.

Interment will be in the Beaver Falls Cemetery.

Margaret's request was that memorial contributions, be made in her name, to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001

HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved