Margaret (Harvan) Klacik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Harvan) Klacik

Hopewell Township

Margaret (Harvan) Klacik, 95, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation, Moon Twp.

Born April 9, 1925, in West Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Stoffa) Harvan.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. George Byzantine Catholic in Aliquippa.

She loved playing bingo and was an avid bowler in her younger years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Klacik; a granddaughter, Lori Gilbert; a great-grandson, Mark Wooddell; two sisters, Helen Matascik and Josephine Klacik; and three brothers, Steve, Albert, and Arthur Harvan.

Surviving are four beloved daughters and two beloved sons-in-law, Susan and John Lesh, Jane Klacik, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mraovich, and JoAnn and Francis Hersh; six grandchildren, Johnene and Derek Merendo, Joelle Lesh, Amanda and Steven Zelechowski, Louisa, Alexander, and Nathaniel Hersh; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wooddell, Gia and Christian Merendo, and Trinity Evans; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Maggie was well liked by the staff at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation, especially, Tina W., Delonda T., Jillian B., and Heather W.

Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.

Everyone is asked to meet Wednesday at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1001 Clinton St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Mackey, at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.

Margaret was loved and will be sadly missed by her family.

Parastas (Blessing service) will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wayne N. Tatalovich Funeral Home
2205 McMinn St
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-378-7550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved