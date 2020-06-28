Margaret (Harvan) Klacik
Hopewell Township
Margaret (Harvan) Klacik, 95, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation, Moon Twp.
Born April 9, 1925, in West Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Stoffa) Harvan.
Margaret was a lifelong member of St. George Byzantine Catholic in Aliquippa.
She loved playing bingo and was an avid bowler in her younger years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Joseph Klacik; a granddaughter, Lori Gilbert; a great-grandson, Mark Wooddell; two sisters, Helen Matascik and Josephine Klacik; and three brothers, Steve, Albert, and Arthur Harvan.
Surviving are four beloved daughters and two beloved sons-in-law, Susan and John Lesh, Jane Klacik, Elizabeth "Betsy" Mraovich, and JoAnn and Francis Hersh; six grandchildren, Johnene and Derek Merendo, Joelle Lesh, Amanda and Steven Zelechowski, Louisa, Alexander, and Nathaniel Hersh; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wooddell, Gia and Christian Merendo, and Trinity Evans; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Maggie was well liked by the staff at West Hills Health and Rehabilitation, especially, Tina W., Delonda T., Jillian B., and Heather W.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
Everyone is asked to meet Wednesday at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1001 Clinton St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Mackey, at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Private interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Margaret was loved and will be sadly missed by her family.
Parastas (Blessing service) will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.