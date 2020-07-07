1/1
MARGARET (PEGGY) KONARSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret

(Peggy) Konarski

Formerly of Harmony Township

Margaret (Peggy) Konarski, 91, formerly of Harmony Township,

passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020, in West Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born September 13, 1928, in Adrian, Pa., to the late Michael and Anna (Pavlosky) Kopchick. She belonged to Good Samaritan Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers Ladies Guild and the former St. Stanislaus and Good Samaritan Church Choirs. She loved to sing and was very dedicated to her faith and the church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Harry J. Konarski; four brothers, Michael, Peter, Nicholas and Steven Kopchick and three sisters, Anna Chemsak, Mary Kovalyak and Helen Kosinski.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy and her husband, Larry Frangione of Trenton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicole and Pietro Pucci of Economy, Jocelyn Bucka of Baden and Alysia and Bobby Bires of Baden; four great grandchildren, Elisabeth and Pietro Pucci and Zachary and Nicolas Bucka; two brothers, William (Sonia) Kopchick of Sewickley and John Kopchick of New York; two sisters-in-laws, Jacqueline Konarski of Monaca and Jacqueline Konarski of Canton, Ohio. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. at Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Good Samaritan Catholic Church Ambridge, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved