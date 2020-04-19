Home

Margaret M. "Marge" (Borov) Pace

Margaret M. 'Marge' (Borov) Pace

Aliquippa

Margaret M. (Borov) Pace "Marge", 61, of Aliquippa, passed away after a brief illness on April 16, 2020.

She was born November 15, 1958, in Aliquippa, and was the daughter of the late Andrew Sr. and Ruth Borov.

Surviving Marge are her two children, Jessica A. Walker and Joseph D. Pace; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Victor Yates; a brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Lori Borov; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 there will not be any public visitation. A celebration of life service will be announced later.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Life Beaver for the kind care that was given to Marge.

Arrangements were made with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 19, 2020
