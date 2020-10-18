Margaret M. (Sudia) Span
Moon Township
Margaret M. (Sudia) Span, 87, of Moon Twp., died on October 15, 2020, in Rosewood of the Ohio Valley, McKees Rocks.
She was born in Ambridge on October 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Andrew M. and Ann (Hritsic) Sudia. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mary (Buzar) Sudia.
Margaret worked as an events manager for Robert Morris College where she earned her Associate's Degree in word processing in 1991. She and her husband Andrew were charter members of St. Margaret Mary Parish, helping to build the new church many years ago. For years, she was involved in the parish's Christian Mothers group. Margaret was a loving and devoted mother who found much joy in caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening and bowling. She was involved in her children's sports, and later enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports and events.
She is survived by her eight children, Sandra McCormick (Rusty), North Carolina; Andy Span, California; Judy Shaffer (Jeff), Robinson Twp.; Linda Norman (Robert), Moon Twp.; Jim Span, California; Mary Phoenik, Mars; Christine Ree (Robert), Moon Twp.; and Teri Vidovich (Scott), Moon Twp.; fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and three sisters, Dorothy Swain (Ralph), Ann Baran (Joe), and Carole Fezar (Michael).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Andrew J. Span; a sister, Mary Ann Battle; a brother, Andrew M. Sudia; and a granddaughter, Jaime Elizabeth Shaffer.
There will be no public viewing.
The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www. huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
, is in charge of arrangements.
Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m. in the St. Margaret Mary Parish, Moon Twp. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. Face coverings and social distancing required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, 212 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. ccpgh.org www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com