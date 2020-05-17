Home

Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
MARGARET "PEGGY" MARSICO

MARGARET "PEGGY" MARSICO Obituary
Margaret

'Peggy' Marsico

Beaver Falls

Margaret 'Peggy' Marsico, 86, of Beaver Falls, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born April 16, 1934, in Greensburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Herbert P. Truxal and Blanche (Johnson) Armel. Peggy was an x-ray technician for ten years and a travel agent for twenty-five years. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish and a former president of the Ladies Guild. Peggy was also a member of both the Ladies Auxiliary of Heritage Valley Health System Beaver and the Angel Fund St. Monica's Academy. She was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Penguins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Charles "Charlie" Marsico; a son, Paul C. Hodge; a brother, George W. Truxal and a sister, Patricia P. Harper.

She is survived by her sons, James (Deborah) Hodge, Carl Hodge and companion, Karen Davis and Gennaro "Jerry" (Jennifer) Marsico; grandchildren, Tim (Mindy) Oligher and Robin (Jim) Markan and five great grandchildren.

Due to the current situation, a private family visitation will be held. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Private entombment will take place in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Peggy's name to the Angel Fund, St. Monica's Academy, 609 10th Street, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.

funeralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020
Remember
