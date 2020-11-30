Margaret Mary Morton
Formerly of
Moon Township
Margaret Mary Morton, fondly known by all as Marge, 89, of Devon House Senior Living, Allentown, Pa., formerly of Moon Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020.
She was born in McKees Rocks on December 13, 1930, one of three children to the late John and Gizella Safcsak. She was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Assisi Academy in Bellevue. She married the love of her life, Edward L. Morton on January 27, 1951. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2004. They made their home with their four cherished children in Moon Twp.
Marge was a faithful member of St. Margaret Mary Church, also a member of AARP and the Sharon Church Aerobics Group. She retired in 1995 from Town and Country Tile and Carpet and was also retired from the Coraopolis Record, both located in Coraopolis.
She is the loving mother of Edward L. Morton Jr. (Janet Lansek Morton) of Bethlehem, Pa., Mark R. Morton (Virginia Hill Morton) of West Richland, Wash., Judy A. Loeper (Terry) of Mohnton, Pa., and John P. Morton (Mindy Mackins Morton) of Moon Township; proud grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eight.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joe Safcsak and Richard Safcsak.
Visitation Sunday, December 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com
, where prayers will be recited on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church; Father Frank Kurimsky celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Marks Cemetery, McKees Rocks.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.