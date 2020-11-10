Margaret Mary (Hornyak) Olszanski (Olshanski)Center TownshipMargaret Mary (Hornyak) Olszanski (Olshanski) 94, of Center Township, beloved mother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by two of her children.Born August 20, 1926, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Susie (Vereb) Hornyak. Margaret was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church in Center Township which she faithfully attended with her family. Prayer was a strong part of her life. She leaned on this faith throughout her years.As a young woman, Margaret joined the many women in the World War II effort where she worked on munitions. During her early years, she was also a nanny, a secretary at a rubber mill, a designer of tiles, and she held a sales position with Gimbles Department Store. She met her husband, Walter, while he was serving in the United States Army. After marriage, they moved to her present home where she raised her five children and was subsequently employed as a manager of Zupi's Market in Center Township.Margaret had a beautiful love for all animals, especially her many dog companions. "Cleo" is still waiting for her by her chair. She loved music and would entertain her family with her accordion, keyboard, and harmonica. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo, casino excursions, and trips with the seniors of St. Frances Cabrini. Some of her favorite trips were with her husband, her sister, Mary Ann, and her brother-in-law, George.She is survived by her five children, Walter (Paula) Olshanski, Ed Olshanski, Patti (Randy) Winterrowd, Marianne (Ben) Zupi, and Jayne Olshanski; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ann Wylie, many loving family members and life-long friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter S. Olszanski; three brothers, Michael, John, and Ed; her grandson, Randy W. Winterrowd and her granddaughter, Margaret Grace Olshanski.Margaret will be greatly missed by her children, their families and all who knew her. She will be remembered for her love, generosity, creativity and richness in spirit.Due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November, 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Frances Cabrini Church, Center Township. All are welcome. Only the immediate family will attend the interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Monaca.Margaret leaves behind a wealth of loving memories and will be deeply missed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society or St. Frances Cabrini Food Bank.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061.