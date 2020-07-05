1/1
Margaret McElwain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret McElwain

Fombell

Margaret McElwain, 88, of Fombell, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her residence following a brief illness.

Born October 27, 1931, in Fombell, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Oliver and Eva (Steffler) Nye. She was married to Paul McElwain who passed away October 20, 2015.

Margaret was raised doing chores on the Nye family farm. A hard worker, Margaret worked at many different jobs, including cooking at the Salvation Army (Camp Allegheny), Riverside School Cafeteria, and at the snack bar at Freeway Lanes. She had also worked at the former Ellwood City Mattress Factory. Margaret was a dedicated 60 year member of the Camp Run Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for the local Meals on Wheels Program. Margaret enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cooking. She cherished time spent with family.

Survivors include three sons, Ken (Becky) McElwain and Ron McElwain, both of Fombell, and Gary (Cathy) McElwain of Rochester; siblings, Ethel Moran and Ray (Karen) Nye, both of Fombell; seven grandchildren, Pam, Gary Allen, Daniel, Gregory, Samantha, Dillon, and Brittany; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha West and Faye Schwartz; and brother, Oran Kenneth Nye.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 8, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the Camp Run Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Jim Swanson officiating. Interment will follow in the Camp Run Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Run Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to VITAS Hospice and Deb Bailey for the kind and compassionate care shown to Margaret.

Due to CDC guidelines, please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved