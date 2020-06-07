Margaret
'Peggy' Naomi Hodge
Rochester Township
Formerly of Bridgewater
Margaret 'Peggy' Naomi Hodge, 55, Rochester Township, formerly of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Township.
She was born September 30, 1964, in Rochester, the daughter of the late Wilson Donald and Sonia Glee Icenhour Ferguson. Peggy had been an employee of Anchor Hocking, Monaca and had worked at the Pier 19 in Bridgewater. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #128 and was a former Girl Scout Leader. Surviving her are her husband, Edward; son, Harley Velten; daughters, Ashlee Morrone, Sonia Isabel Hodge and Morgan Hodge; grandchildren, Blake, Cheyenne, Triston, Landon, Emma, Abigail, Addison, Kinzleigh, Melody, Ezra, Calvin, Raiden and Faeryn; brothers, Wilson Donald (Barbara) Ferguson, Phillip 'Jynz' (Roberta) Ferguson and David 'Bud' (Maggie) Ferguson; sisters, Margie (Dennis) Dugan and Mary Susan (Glenn) Dillinger and sisters-in-law, Mary Beal and Darlene Lyons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William Grossman and Steven Beal.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. The family asks in lieu of flowers contributions be made to a Christmas Toy Charity in Peggy's memory. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.