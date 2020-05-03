Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Maier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Perkins (Penny) Maier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Perkins (Penny) Maier Obituary
Margaret

(Penny) Perkins Maier

Georgetown

Margaret (Penny) Perkins Maier, 76, died April 30, 2020, at her home in Georgetown, Pa., of natural causes.

Penny married Bob Maier, the love of her life, on February 6, 1965. They raised three daughters and have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Penny loved horses, dogs, rodeos, music and church. She was a longtime member of Mount Nebo Grange and Sewickley Keenagers.

Penny is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Lauralee Blattner (Peter), Angela Heist (Jim) and Sandy Frederick; beloved sister, Eileen Voegtly; grandchildren, PJ (Samantha) Blattner and their son Jack, Rosemary (James) Colvin and their daughter Leona, Sara Heist, Jacob Heist, Samuel Heist, Anna Heist, Abigail Heist, Joel Heist, Malachi Heist, and Ben Heist and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial was Friday, May 1, 2020, at Millcreek Cemetery in Georgetown, Pa.

Professional arrangements were handled by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -