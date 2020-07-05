1/
Margaret Perkins (Penny) Maier
Margaret

(Penny) Perkins Maier

Georgetown

Margaret (Penny) Perkins Maier, 76, died April 30, 2020, at her home in Georgetown, Pa., of natural causes.

Penny married Bob Maier, the love of her life, on February 6, 1965. They raised three daughters and have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Penny loved horses, dogs, rodeos, music and church. She was a longtime member of Mount Nebo Grange and Sewickley Keenagers.

Penny is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Lauralee Blattner (Peter), Angela Heist (Jim) and Sandy Frederick; beloved sister, Eileen Voegtly; grandchildren, PJ (Samantha) Blattner and their son Jack, Rosemary (James) Colvin and their daughter Leona, Sara Heist, Jacob Heist, Samuel Heist, Anna Heist, Abigail Heist, Joel Heist, Malachi Heist, and Ben Heist and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial was Friday, May 1, 2020, at Millcreek Cemetery in Georgetown, Pa.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Blaise Roman Catholic Church, 772 Ohio Ave., Midland, PA 15059

Professional arrangements were handled by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
