|
|
Margaret
'Peggy' Rita
Aliquippa
Margaret 'Peggy' Rita, 83, of Aliquippa, died at home on May 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on December 26, 1936, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the daughter of late John and Ann Murphy.
Margaret was a member of St. Titus Parish. She worked in the medical field while residing in Florida. Margaret was an exceptional dancer and the cornhole champion at the Veteran's Club in Aliquippa.
Margaret is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, John Rita. Margaret is also survived by two sons, Dan Ciotti and Brian Ciotti; a grandson, Brandon Ciotti; a brother, John Murphy and his wife, Darlene Murphy and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Allegheny Health Network for their exceptional help during their time of need.
Arrangements were made at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 17, 2020