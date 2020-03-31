Home

More Obituaries for Margarett Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarett Shaw

Margarett Shaw Obituary
Margarett Shaw

Coraopolis

Margarett Shaw of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020, at the age of 91.

Born in Coraopolis on October 26, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Prentice Williams. Margarett was a very faithful woman, spreading the Good News of Jehovah's Kingdom everywhere she could. She belonged to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Hopewell. She was the best cook and was famous for her sweet potato pie, corn pudding, stuffed cabbage and chili. Margarett will be missed greatly by all who knew her, as well as her wonderful laugh and great smile.

Margarett is survived by her children, Donna Frazier, Douglas Shaw (Susan), William Shaw (Jill) and Pamela Black (Vince); eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Williams and Jenny Matthews and brothers, Josh Williams and Isaiah Williams.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; sister, Imogene Howard and brother, Ben Williams.

Services for Margarett will be private. Arrangements by COPELAND FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 31, 2020
