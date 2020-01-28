Home

Beaver

Marge Meyer, age 98, of Ingomar and Beaver, passed away on January 25, 2020.

Born on February 12, 1921 in Pittsburgh she was the daughter of the late John and Mildred Cawley Morris.

Marge was the beloved wife of the late Harry C. Meyer; the loving mother of Harry (Sandy) Meyer, Jack (Kathy) Meyer, Keith (Patty) Meyer, Dan (Mary) Meyer and Mary Margaret (Bill) Sanders; sister of the late John and William Morris and Mary Francis DeVries; dear grandmother of David, Laura, Kimberly, Kristi, Natalie, Kevin, Julia, Christopher, William, Katy, Keith, Lena and Dan and twelve great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Saints John and Paul Catholic Church, 2586 Wexford-Bayne Road, Sewickley, PA 15143. Private burial will be held in Beaver Cemetery.

Marge enjoyed playing golf, bowling and bridge. Most important to her was her faith and caring for her five children and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, littlesistersof

thepoor.org.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
