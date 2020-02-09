|
Margery Daisy Snyder Bell
Formerly of Beaver Falls
Margery Daisy Snyder Bell, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on January 21, 2020. Service will be held at 2 p.m. on February 29, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashville, with a reception to follow.
Margie was born at home on January 6, 1929, in Beaver Falls. She got her middle name from the nurse Daisy, who ran from next door to revive the breathless newborn.
Margie, the youngest of four children born to Roy and Elizabeth (Scherer) Snyder, grew up during the Depression and helped her father with his small salvage business. Margie woke up early to spend the day with her friends in the woods, building forts, making mud slides, and having wars with crab apples tied to sticks. Her favorite toys were the furniture her dad made for her dollhouse and a red toy convertible, a Christmas gift from welfare.
Margie vividly recalled hearing about the bombing of Pearl Harbor while in middle school. Her brother Joe, while serving in the war, sent home an envelope with enough money for Margie to buy the horse she'd always wanted. As she was riding the horse for the first time, it died, and her money was returned.
Margie graduated from Beaver Falls High School and received an RN degree from Providence Hospital School of Nursing. While working in Chicago, Margie met and married Robert Leroy Bell, MD, even surviving a first date - and many anniversaries to come - at White Castle. They moved to Bethesda, Md., South Bend, Ind., Houston, and eventually settled in Nashville, Tenn. The couple sailed on Lake Michigan (the boat in lieu of a wedding ring), jitterbugged to big band, played racquetball, and traveled the world. They made frequent trips to Grand Bahama Island, where for forty years they had a home and many friends. Their Bahamian home was filled with scuba gear, Bahamian spices and grandchildren's beach toys. Margie and Bob had five children, Robert Dane Bell, Rebecca Leigh Bell, Jennifer Lynn Bell, Jacquelyn Sue Bell and John Edward Bell.
Margie was a stellar cook, known for her curry, bolognese, sauerkraut and lavish holiday spreads. Her potato pancakes rarely made it to the plate. As Margie took them from the pan to place on a paper towel, she'd smack her kids' hands to keep them from grabbing every last one. When she made crepes, children and grandchildren held out empty plates for their next serving before she could cook another.
Margie was a Titans fan, followed politics and news religiously, volunteered at Cheekwood and was a member of the Centennial Club and both the Brookmeade and Dubious Diggers Garden Clubs. For several years she ran an antiques booth and arranged faux painting and French classes in her basement. Margie especially loved spending time with her eight grandchildren, Melenka Bell Reed, Nastassia Bell Reed, Otto Ian Felix, Liam Kai Bell, Elaina Evans Bell, Maya Elizabeth Bell, Sophia Daisy Bell and Andre Lachlan Makai Bell.
Margie will be missed for her spontaneous laughter, her soups when family came to visit, her oversized Christmas stockings and for making newspaper shoes so the kids could go to restaurants when they forgot shoes. She was 35-year survivor of advanced breast cancer and severe emphysema. She lived independently in her own home and passed away with a glass of wine in front of her while watching the news.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Rebecca; her parents; and her siblings, Joseph Edward Snyder, Sylvia Mae Davis and Betty Julia Margaret Chiodo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Margery D. Bell to the Grand Bahamas Disaster Relief Foundation or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 9, 2020