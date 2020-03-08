Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dawson Funeral Home
215 W Fifth St
East Liverpool, OH 43920
(330) 385-1010

Margie Leona Tudor Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie Leona Tudor Gallagher Obituary
Margie Leona Tudor Gallagher

East Liverpool, Ohio

Margie Leona Tudor Gallagher, 89, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born in Hager, Lincoln County, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Erick E. and Ollie Bridget Cooper Smith. A homemaker, she loved the outdoors, especially working in her garden. She also loved to cook and never let anyone leave her home hungry.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd P. Tudor in 1966, as well as her second husband, James Gallagher in 2008. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dallas Gene Tudor; an infant grandson, Christopher Tudor; and four brothers, Everette, Leroy, Kelly and Cecil Smith.

Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Coombs and her husband, Ronald, of Center Township, Pennsylvania, and two sons, Lloyd Darrel Tudor and his wife, Kathy, of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Robert Lee "Bub" Tudor of Ohioville.

There are eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, along with a sister, Myrtle Walls of East Liverpool, Ohio.

Friends may visit Wednesday afternoon and evening at the DAWSON FUNERAL HOME, 215 West Fifth St., East Liverpool, Ohio, where the family will be present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor Dirk Hall will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.

View Margie's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -