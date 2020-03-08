|
Margie Leona Tudor Gallagher
East Liverpool, Ohio
Margie Leona Tudor Gallagher, 89, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born in Hager, Lincoln County, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Erick E. and Ollie Bridget Cooper Smith. A homemaker, she loved the outdoors, especially working in her garden. She also loved to cook and never let anyone leave her home hungry.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd P. Tudor in 1966, as well as her second husband, James Gallagher in 2008. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dallas Gene Tudor; an infant grandson, Christopher Tudor; and four brothers, Everette, Leroy, Kelly and Cecil Smith.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Coombs and her husband, Ronald, of Center Township, Pennsylvania, and two sons, Lloyd Darrel Tudor and his wife, Kathy, of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Robert Lee "Bub" Tudor of Ohioville.
There are eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter, along with a sister, Myrtle Walls of East Liverpool, Ohio.
Friends may visit Wednesday afternoon and evening at the DAWSON FUNERAL HOME, 215 West Fifth St., East Liverpool, Ohio, where the family will be present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Pastor Dirk Hall will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.
Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.
View Margie's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020