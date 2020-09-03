Maria T. MorolchekFair OaksMaria T. Morolchek, 86, of Fair Oaks, died Sunday August 30, 2020, at home.Born May 10, 1934, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Paulino and Carlotta Palomino Escoto. She was retired from Ambridge High School Cafeteria and was a member of St Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Bunny" Morolchek; one brother, Philip "Pippy" Escote and three sisters, Rose Keenan, Eva Santilli and Mary "Butchie" Kosis.Surviving are one sister, Faye Herring, Fair Oaks and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A private family viewing and service was held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. Interment followed at St Peter & Paul Cemetery.